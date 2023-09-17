Sunny today, rainy start to the work week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Lee continues to drift to our northeast into the Canadian Maritimes. Clouds are decreasing across the state from southwest to northeast early this morning, providing us with lots of sunshine today. Winds will still be a bit breezy out of the northwest, 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 possible this morning. The winds will taper off into the afternoon becoming calm by tonight. High temperatures will be above average today, making it into the lower 70′s across northern Maine and mid to upper 70′s through the Bangor region and Downeast. There is still a rip current risk along the coast as seas are still a bit choppy today. Expect waves to start out around 4-6′ this morning diminishing to 2-4′ by tonight. Quiet weather continue for tonight with increasing cloud cover out ahead of a weak area of low pressure forming along the mid-Atlantic coast. Low temperatures will drop into the 50′s across the state.

The weak low will travel up the east coast and along the Maine coastline Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Scattered showers start to fill into portions of western Maine early Monday morning out a head of the low. Showers push eastward and become more numerous into the afternoon. As the low make its approach to the coastline, showers fill in and become widespread rain, heavy at times, by late Monday afternoon and evening. High temperatures on Monday will reach only reach the 60′s. Rain will continue overnight and the bulk of it tapers off by mid to late Tuesday morning. However, a piece of upper-level energy will swing in from the northwest and regenerate some shower activity into Tuesday evening, mainly north of Bangor. When all is said and done, most locations are looking at around half an inch to possibly up to an inch and half of rain across eastern and Downeast Maine. High temperatures on Tuesday will reach the lower 60′s north to the mid to upper 60′s through the Bangor region and Downeast. High pressure will build in behind this system and and bring us nice, dry weather, with plenty of sunshine through the middle and end of the week. Highs for the rest of the work week settle into the upper 60′s along the coast and into the lower 70′s for inland locations.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies, breezy in the morning with gusts out of the NW up 30 mph, diminishing and becoming calm through the afternoon. Highs today reach the lower 70′s across northern Maine and mid to upper 70′s through the Bangor region and Downeast.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, lows drop into the 50′s.

MONDAY: Scattered showers in the morning becoming widespread rain through the afternoon. Highs reach the the 60′s.

TUESDAY: Rain tapers through the morning with some additional scattered showers for the evening. highs reach the lower 60′s north to the mid to upper 60′s through the Bangor region and Downeast

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs reach the 60′s and 70′s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs reach the upper 60′s and low 70′s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60′s and low 70s’.

