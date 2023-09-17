No injuries reported after shots fired on Pierce Street in Lewiston

shooting on pierce street in lewiston SOURCE: Timothy Lynch(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Lewiston police say that nobody was hurt after shots were fired on Pierce Street Saturday evening.

Photos from the scene show multiple officers present, with broken glass littering the road.

The first reports came in at 6:41 p.m., drawing police to the area near 109 Pierce Street.

Officials say no arrests have been made, but the incident remains under investigation.

It’s unclear how many shots were fired in the densely populated neighborhood.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

