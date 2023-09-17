Maine Soccer wins in an incredible comeback

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - On Sunday Maine Soccer took on Vermont for their first conference matchup of the season.

With just under two minutes to go in the match the Black Bears were down 2-1.

Off a corner kick Luise Reinwald scored the equalizer to bring the contest to 2-2.

Roughly 20 seconds later Lara Kirkby sent a through ball to Jordane Pinette who snuck the ball passed the keeper to take the lead late.

Maine held on to win 3-2.

The Black Bears are 6-0-3 on the year and now 1-0-0 in conference play.

Maine is away next Sunday as they take on Albany in another America East matchup

