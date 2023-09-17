Hull breach in tour boat leads to diesel fuel spill in water

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Saturday morning a tour boat operated by Acadian Boat Tours in Bar Harbor broke free from its mooring ball due to Hurricane Lee and grounded near the College of the Atlantic.

Due to the rocky shoreline the hull of the ship was breached, and diesel fuel was discharged into the water.

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection was on scene assessing the situation and worked to determine the level of pollution.

A Marine Safety detachment of the U.S. Coast Guard worked to coordinate pollution mitigation and salvage efforts.

The Coast Guard conducted boat and overflight patrols and they said no visible sheening was observed.

The Maine DEP returned Sunday to see if there was any additional fuel along the shore that needed to be cleaned up.

