Bruins unveil new jerseys to commemorate 100th season

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WABI) - The Boston Bruins kick off their regular season in just over three weeks.

When they return to the ice they’ll do so with some new threads.

On Saturday the Bruins unveiled three new jerseys to commemorate the club’s 100th season.

The new look is said to pay homage to the club’s history with what the Bruins have said are unique and nostalgic highlights.

One of the more notable aspects of the new home and away jerseys is the sparkling “Centennial gold” in place of the traditional Bruins gold.

The alternate jersey was inspired by jerseys from the team’s earlier days and has the year 1924, the year the club was founded, on the outside of the spoked B.

Boston’s season opener is October 11th against the Blackhawks.

