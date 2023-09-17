Blue Mass in Bangor honors first responders

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “It was absolutely beautiful. The choir was wonderful, the bishop’s homily was very moving, and the mass itself, was a wonderful tribute to those who have served us,” said Senator Susan Collins.

The 2023 Blue Mass was held on Sunday at Saint John’s Catholic Church in Bangor.

The annual mass is held in honor of first responders.

Folks from around Maine were there, including the Diocese of Portland, Bishop Robert P. Deeley and Senator Susan Collins.

Senator Collins says the mass couldn’t have been more timely.

“It was particularly appropriate because not only were we commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the attacks on our country on September 11, but we just got through a major tropical storm that calls upon our first responders to be there to help and protect us,” said Collins.

This mass is held in various locations around Maine every year.

With this year’s being held in Bangor, the Senator was happy to have the opportunity to honor local responders and welcome others to her local parish.

Collins said, “I talked with the chaplain for the Augusta/ Gardener fire departments, with a game warden, with the Bangor police chief, Mark Hathaway, who does such a fabulous job. And it was just wonderful to be able to thank them all.”

And as earlier this week, we marked the 22nd anniversary of the September 11th attacks, Senator Collins remembers how first responders played such a vital role that day, and continue to do so.

“The heroism of our first responders is really seared in my brain and then my heart. So this mass shows him that we have not forgotten that we realized that they’re serving in difficult times. There are many departments that are understaffed now, and I think it’s only appropriate that the church help leave the gratitude and the blessings for our first responders,” said Collins.

