Blue Mass in Bangor honors first responders

Blue Mass in Bangor honors first responders
Blue Mass in Bangor honors first responders(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “It was absolutely beautiful. The choir was wonderful, the bishop’s homily was very moving, and the mass itself, was a wonderful tribute to those who have served us,” said Senator Susan Collins.

The 2023 Blue Mass was held on Sunday at Saint John’s Catholic Church in Bangor.

The annual mass is held in honor of first responders.

Folks from around Maine were there, including the Diocese of Portland, Bishop Robert P. Deeley and Senator Susan Collins.

Senator Collins says the mass couldn’t have been more timely.

“It was particularly appropriate because not only were we commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the attacks on our country on September 11, but we just got through a major tropical storm that calls upon our first responders to be there to help and protect us,” said Collins.

This mass is held in various locations around Maine every year.

With this year’s being held in Bangor, the Senator was happy to have the opportunity to honor local responders and welcome others to her local parish.

Collins said, “I talked with the chaplain for the Augusta/ Gardener fire departments, with a game warden, with the Bangor police chief, Mark Hathaway, who does such a fabulous job. And it was just wonderful to be able to thank them all.”

And as earlier this week, we marked the 22nd anniversary of the September 11th attacks, Senator Collins remembers how first responders played such a vital role that day, and continue to do so.

“The heroism of our first responders is really seared in my brain and then my heart. So this mass shows him that we have not forgotten that we realized that they’re serving in difficult times. There are many departments that are understaffed now, and I think it’s only appropriate that the church help leave the gratitude and the blessings for our first responders,” said Collins.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday

Latest News

Maine Apple Sunday at Conant's Orchard in Etna
Maine Apple Sunday brings sigh of relief in Etna
Tree falls into roadway during lee
Tree falls into road during Lee, smashing through van carrying 6 people on Route 11
shooting on pierce street in lewiston SOURCE: Timothy Lynch
No injuries reported after shots fired on Pierce Street in Lewiston
Clouds are decreasing across the state from southwest to northeast early this morning,...
Sunshine returns for today, rainy start to the work week