Wind a major concern for power crews Saturday

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Portions of the state are enduring high winds, coastal flooding, and heavy rains as the storm moves closer to Nova Scotia.

The wind remains a major concern Saturday.

Power crews and first responders are out in full force clearing trees and debris from roadways.

Saturday morning, part of Western Avenue in Hampden was closed due to a tree that brought power lines down.

No one was hurt.

We’re hearing similar reports like this as trees are coming down due to the high winds and rain.

Officials ask if you do have to be out on the roads on Saturday, please use caution.

And, if you see emergency crews out, please give them space to work safely.

“If you do not need to be out and about, it’s best to stay inside. If you are outside, you just need to be cautious and be aware overhead of what’s going on,” said Lt. Chris Liepold, Hampden Fire Department.

