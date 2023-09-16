Versant Power gives safety tips for storm damage

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power crews are out assessing and repairing outages across the state, which they say may turn into a multi-day effort.

There are risks people may encounter including downed lines and trees. Drivers are also urged to move safely around repair crews out on the road.

“I think the most important thing is to have safety forefront of mind. So, to the extent you can, stay home. If you do have to move about, be very careful,” advises Versant Power President John Flynn.

Other precautions Flynn suggests include: “Don’t approach, let alone touch, any downed wires. Don’t approach any branches that are laying on wires, always assume conductor is hot. Give us a call, let us know, and we’ll get out and make it safe as soon as we can. And if you are driving, just always assume there could be a bucket truck around the next corner with somebody up in the air and just really apply extra safety precautions.”

