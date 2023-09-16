Spectators flock to Bar Harbor to witness power of Lee

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s premiere tourist destination looking a little different on this Saturday.

“I came from Jersey to hike Acadia, but they shut it down,” said one visitor.

People from all over made their way to the pier in Bar Harbor where the power of the storm was on display.

“Got two people going across the bar trying to get to the Acadian, it’s dragging its mooring,” said a local man.

He told TV5 why two people took a skiff out in those conditions. They were trying to keep their boat from running ashore. However, their motor wasn’t strong enough to reach their vessel, and they were forced to turn back. Which they did. Safely.

Students from College of the Atlantic also came to get a look at Lee.

“I feel bad for the boats,” said one student.

“It’s a bit sad, but you know, we’re here for the adventure,” another student said.

“It’s really wild and awesome to see the ocean in a state like this because it’s not something you see very often,” said another student in the group.

After traffic on the pier became too much, Bar Harbor Police decided to shut it down as a safety precaution.

On a dark afternoon, Holden’s Ethan Laplante saw the bright side of things when asked if he lost power at home: “Oh, yeah. Whatever. Yeah, at least it’s warm.”

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.