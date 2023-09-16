Man killed in Searsport after tree falls in Lee’s winds, bringing down power lines on car

SEARSPORT, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Searsport have confirmed the death of a man whose car was hit by a tree toppled by Lee’s winds Saturday.

The man in his 50s was driving on Route 1 near Prospect Street around 9 a.m. when a tree fell and brought down power lines onto his car.

Before emergency responders could get the man out of the car, they had to wait for crews with Central Maine Power to shut down the lines.

The man, who has not been identified, died at the hospital.

The massive tropical system brought strong winds and heavy rain to many parts of Maine throughout the weekend.

Images captured across the state showed toppled trees near homes and on roadways. As of Saturday afternoon, multiple roads were closed as crews worked to clear them.

