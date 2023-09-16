Man killed in Searsport after tree falls in Lee’s winds, bringing down power lines on car

(MGN)
By WMTW
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEARSPORT, Maine (WMTW) - Police in Searsport have confirmed the death of a man whose car was hit by a tree toppled by Lee’s winds Saturday.

The man in his 50s was driving on Route 1 near Prospect Street around 9 a.m. when a tree fell and brought down power lines onto his car.

Before emergency responders could get the man out of the car, they had to wait for crews with Central Maine Power to shut down the lines.

The man, who has not been identified, died at the hospital.

The massive tropical system brought strong winds and heavy rain to many parts of Maine throughout the weekend.

Images captured across the state showed toppled trees near homes and on roadways. As of Saturday afternoon, multiple roads were closed as crews worked to clear them.

This story is developing.

WMTW is working to get the latest information and will bring you updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday

Latest News

Rate increase is actually higher than originally stated.
Versant Power gives safety tips for storm damage
Power outage
CMP, Versant Power reporting outages Saturday
MEMA gives update on storm
Bar Harbor
Lee brings rain, wind to Bar Harbor