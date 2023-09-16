Maine State Ferry services canceled Saturday

Normally scheduled ferry runs will resume Sunday.
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Officials with the Maine Department of Transportation say the state ferry services have been canceled for Saturday due to the storm’s impact.

Normally scheduled ferry runs will resume Sunday.

Several of the private ferry services listed on the Maine DOT website are making a similar move to protect their vessels, crew and passengers.

The ferry runs between Bar Harbor, Winter Harbor, Cranberry Cove and all other services offered by Windjammer Cruise Lines are canceled through Tuesday, Sept. 18, due to the storm surge.

East Coast Ferries, running from Deer Isle up to New Brunswick, has canceled service Saturday before closing for the season on Sept. 20.

