Local church offers shelter during Lee’s impact

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A local church is opening its doors to provide shelter during the storm.

With the remnants of Lee impacting Bangor, not everyone has a place to stay dry.

Church staff and volunteers thought of ahead, days before the storm arrived.

Over fifty people have come to the church as heavy rains and winds continue to impact Bangor.

”When we heard about the storm, we knew we had to open our doors for our neighbors without walls. So, we didn’t get a lot of time to prepare for this, but a lot of people helped us do this.” said Tina Jakacky, a volunteer from the church.

“We have taken advantage of our homes, our recliners, our TV’s, our couches, you know, our nice warm homes, dry place to sit, dry place to lay down. Not everyone has that, you know, and we kind of take that for granted at times. These people are very appreciative of anything we can do to help them out.” stated Leon Licata, one of the pastors at The Union Street Brick Church.

Hot meals, showers, dry clothes, and coffee were offered for anyone that needed it.

Brick Church plans to continue to provide shelter those in need during future inclement weather.

Other shelters have also opened across the state.

