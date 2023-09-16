Lee impacts with heavy rain and strong wind

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Lee is currently a category 1 hurricane positioned around the same latitude as Cape Cod but around 200 miles to the east. Lee is moving northward at around 22 mph. As Lee traverses through the cooler waters of the Gulf of Maine, it is expected to weaken to a strong tropical storm before it makes landfall on the western tip of Nova Scotia. While the track of the center of circulation doesn’t make landfall in Maine, tropical storm force wind and rain will be felt far away from the center.

The outer rain bands of Lee moved on shore just after midnight and are pushing inland. The rain bands will continue to fill in from southeast to northwest through the day today. The heaviest rain and strongest winds look to impact us by late morning and through the afternoon. Bangor and points east, especially Downeast, will see the brunt of the rain and wind. Rain will taper off from southwest to northeast through the evening and into late tonight. Expect periods of moderate to heavy rainfall. With all the rain we have seen recently, our soil is very saturated. So, any additional rainfall will lead to localized areas of flooding. Rainfall totals have been increased due to Lee slowing down once it makes landfall. Totals Downeast will range from 2-4″+ with these numbers falling off as you go northwest away from the center of Lee, but still expecting 1-2″ of rain in Bangor through Millinocket and up to northeastern Maine. Less than an inch can be expected across central, western, and northwestern Maine where they may only see a few bands of showers rotating through. The rain is expected to end from southwest to northeast as Lee tracks through the Bay of Fundy into New Brunswick Saturday evening.

We are already starting to see sustained wind speed of 10-20 mph across the state and gusts between 20-30 mph highest along the coast. Winds really begin to ramp up this morning and will be at their strongest late morning Saturday through the afternoon. The strongest winds will be along the coast and especially Coastal Downeast. These locations will have northeast winds sustained close to 30-40 mph with gusts that could top out near 65 mph. As you go inland, farther away from the center of Lee, winds will be lighter. Inland communities should be prepared for sustained winds from 15-30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The mountains will have even lighter winds with gusts that will be less than 40 mph. These strong winds will lead to the potential for power outages & downed trees.

Maritime impacts will be one of our biggest concerns for the coastline. Seas of 10-20 feet will be likely and will lead to minor to moderate coastal flooding and erosion. Another concern is storm surge of 1-3′ which will lead to more coastal flooding. Times to be concerned will be during high tide today, around 12:21 pm.

Impacts will come to an end late Saturday night & into early Sunday morning as Lee moves into New Brunswick and continues to weaken. Some wind & light rain will be possible over northern Maine into Sunday morning.

Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect through tonight. Strongest winds and heaviest rain from Lee are expected to be over Hancock and Washington Counties. (wabi)

A COASTAL FLOOD WARNING is in effect until 5pm for Coastal Hancock & Washington Counties. Overwash is expected for large breaking waves along the coast. These waves may cause minor inundation along low lying areas exposed to waves and tidal influence especially at the time of high tide today. A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect until 2PM for Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Coastal Cumberland and Coastal York Counties. Coastal splashover and beach erosion is likely especially at the time of high tide. (wabi)

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until midnight tonight for Central Somerset, Franklin, Oxford, Interior Cumberland, and Interior York Counties. Winds gusts to 50-55 MPH are possible and may result in power outages. (wabi)

As expected... with Lee taking a more easterly track... the heaviest rains will fall across Hancock and Washington Counties. Rainfall amounts will drop quickly as you head away from Downeast. (wabi)

Expecting the strongest gusts to blow over areas closer to Coastal Hancock and Washington Counties where gusts up to 65 MPH are possible. Gusts to 50 MPH will be possible across much of the rest of the state. (wabi)

Clouds will decrease Sunday morning into the afternoon and the sun returns to the region. A weak frontal system looks to move through Monday afternoon and evening, bringing a round of light scattered showers. Behind that frontal system, high pressure builds in for the rest of next week.

TODAY FIRST ALERT: Periods of moderate to heavy rain, Winds sustained around 15-30 mph inland, and 30-40 mph along the coast. Gusts could top out between 50-65 mph for coastal Downeast locations, between 40-50 mph along I95 and points south and east from there, with up to 40 mph for western Maine.

TONIGHT: Rain tapers off from southwest to northeast, most of the rain look to end by midnight, with the exception of a few showers along the border between Maine and New Brunswick.

SUNDAY: AM decreasing clouds, partly cloudy to mostly sunny by the afternoon. NW winds 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, tapering to 5-10 mph by Sunday night.

MONDAY: Scattered showers in the afternoon, highs reach the upper 60′s some touching 70.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, highs reach the 60′s north to lower 70′s Downeast.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

