Lee Continues To Weaken & Impacts Are Dwindling

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Post-Tropical Cyclone Lee officially made landfall in Long Island, Nova Scotia at 4 PM this afternoon. It had a central pressure of 968 MB and sustained winds of 70 mph.

Lee will continue to bring gusty winds & rainfall to the Pine Tree State this evening with some of the worst impacts now behind us. As Lee moves into New Brunswick, it will continue to weaken as it moves away from Maine. The rain will end from southwest to northeast with the Bangor region ending closer to 10 PM. By midnight, most of the rain should be clear. Additional rainfall totals will be highest along our New Brunswick border where some spots could see up to 1″ more. Some areas of localized flooding will still be possible.

Winds have started to subside across western Maine and will continue to do so this evening. Now that we are on the backside of Lee, winds have started to turn out of the NNW and will remain that way into Sunday. The strongest gusts for the rest of the night will be mostly north & east of Bangor and should top out close to 45-50 mph. Once we get past midnight, winds should continue to weaken but we will keep a breezy NW wind Sunday with some gusts up to 25-30 mph.

Trees have been weakened by the strong winds today so even some of the gusts overnight and into early Sunday morning could be enough to uproot trees & bring down branches. The threat of power outages will continue overnight but will be much lower than it was earlier today.

Maritime impacts will also improve overnight. Wave heights will decrease but will still be around 5-10′ on Sunday. Dangerous rip currents will also still be a threat.

Skies will be clearing from southwest to northeast overnight and lows will drop into the upper 40s to mid 50s. Sunday will have a lot of sunshine, a good day for storm cleanup, with highs that are expected to be in the 70s and even a few low 80s. NW winds will be the strongest in the morning and will remain breezy into the afternoon with gusts up to 25-30 mph.

Watching another area of low pressure, MUCH weaker than Lee, that will bring us the chance of rain starting Monday afternoon and will last into Tuesday. There will be the chance of some heavy rainfall with totals topping out just over an inch across parts of coastal & Downeast Maine.

Once this low moves out, high pressure slides in and brings us quiet & seasonable conditions.

TONIGHT: Lee continues to move out with rain & wind slowly subsiding. Lows in the 40s & 50s.

SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine with highs in the 70s and low 80s. NW wind gusting up to 25-30 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with afternoon/evening showers. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

TUESDAY: Rain continues. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

