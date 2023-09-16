Hurricane Lee disrupts travel in Maine

Many flights, ferries and buses were all canceled Saturday
Bangor International Airport
Bangor International Airport(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI/WMTW) - Hurricane Lee was impacting Maine Saturday with high winds, big surf and rain.

Those conditions were impacting travel across the state.

More than half of flights in and out of the Portland International Jetport and Bangor International Airport for Saturday had been canceled.

The Portland Jetport said the airlines and FAA are monitoring the forecast and will operate flights when it is safe to do so. Many airlines have issued travel advisories allowing passengers to change their travel plans without penalty.

The Maine Department of Transportation said all Maine State Ferry Service runs were canceled for Saturday. They did say that if there were significant changes to the weather, the captain of each vessel can make the decision to sail at their own discretion.

Normal operations are expected to resume on Sunday.

Casco Bay Lines said disruptions to service were possible on Saturday and that freight transport would be limited.

As of Friday, the Amtrak Downeaster said it planned to operate full service this weekend, but they were monitoring the conditions and impacts from Lee.

Concord Coach Lines canceled bus service between Bangor and Portland on Saturday. However, service between Portland and Boston was expected to run as normal.

Major coastal surf, beach erosion, and high winds are expected through Saturday.

Power outages are possible as winds gust to between 40 and 60 mph. This, combined with the very saturated soil, will cause trees to topple easily.

Central Maine Power has cited a concern for trees and the potential outages that may occur during the storm. There were already scattered outages early Saturday morning.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday

Latest News

Maine State Ferry Service (File)
Maine State Ferry services canceled Saturday
Power outage
CMP, Versant Power reporting outages Saturday
While the track of the center of circulation doesn’t make landfall in Maine, tropical storm...
Lee impacts with heavy rain and strong wind
Saturday marks the four-year anniversary of the deadly explosion in Farmington.
Saturday marks 4-year anniversary of deadly Farmington explosion