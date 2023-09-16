Hurricane Lee disrupts travel in Maine

Maine (WABI/WMTW) - Hurricane Lee was impacting Maine Saturday with high winds, big surf and rain.

Those conditions were impacting travel across the state.

More than half of flights in and out of the Portland International Jetport and Bangor International Airport for Saturday had been canceled.

The Portland Jetport said the airlines and FAA are monitoring the forecast and will operate flights when it is safe to do so. Many airlines have issued travel advisories allowing passengers to change their travel plans without penalty.

The Maine Department of Transportation said all Maine State Ferry Service runs were canceled for Saturday. They did say that if there were significant changes to the weather, the captain of each vessel can make the decision to sail at their own discretion.

Normal operations are expected to resume on Sunday.

Casco Bay Lines said disruptions to service were possible on Saturday and that freight transport would be limited.

As of Friday, the Amtrak Downeaster said it planned to operate full service this weekend, but they were monitoring the conditions and impacts from Lee.

Concord Coach Lines canceled bus service between Bangor and Portland on Saturday. However, service between Portland and Boston was expected to run as normal.

Major coastal surf, beach erosion, and high winds are expected through Saturday.

Power outages are possible as winds gust to between 40 and 60 mph. This, combined with the very saturated soil, will cause trees to topple easily.

Central Maine Power has cited a concern for trees and the potential outages that may occur during the storm. There were already scattered outages early Saturday morning.

