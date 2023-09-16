CMP, Versant Power reporting outages Saturday

Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Power and Versant are both reporting outages in the state as Lee impacts the area Saturday.

As of 9:30 a.m., CMP and Versant Power are reporting more than 40,000 customers are in the dark statewide.

Central Maine Power prepared for tropical storm impacts from Hurricane Lee with the help of its parent company Avangrid.

Avangrid brought in around 500 crews from out of state to respond to power outages. Crews began pre-staging on Friday.

If you experience a power outage, report it online on the CMP website. If wind speeds are above 35 mph, crews will have to wait to restore power.

Versant Power says most of their customers affected are in Hancock County.

Versant Power customers can report outages here.

Workers will remain in the field making any necessary repairs safely and as quickly as possible.

Customers are urged to stay clear of downed lines or trees in contact with them.

Crews are out in full force this morning to restore service to customers.



Public safety issues will be the first priority, then circuits that will bring the largest numbers of customers on first. More specific restoration times will be made available once damage is assessed. pic.twitter.com/AJaVG7S0Jr — Versant Power (@versantpower) September 16, 2023

Hurricane Lee will begin impacting Maine tonight. We're preparing, and you should, too. Click here to review our Storm Checklist to ensure you have everything you need before the storm hits: Posted by Central Maine Power on Friday, September 15, 2023

