The city of Bangor is preparing for hurricane Lee

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor has a number of contingencies in place in order to ensure the safety of residents during hurricane Lee.

Public Works will be staffed 24 hours a day during the storm to keep the streets clean of debris.

Fire Chief Tom Higgins is actively coordinating with internal staff and Maine Emergency Management to ensure the city is prepared for both the storm and its aftermath.

The police and fire departments will be adding additional patrol and staffing in order to respond to any calls.

The Parks and Recreation Department will open its doors as a temporary shelter and charging station should the City be without power for an extended period of time.

The following locations will also be open and providing additional services in order to ensure all people have an option to get out of the elements.

Brick Church, 126 Union Street: Open through Sunday at 11:00 am

Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, 263 Main Street: Warming Center open Saturday at 6:00 pm through Sunday at 5:30 am

Hope House, 179 Corporate Drive: Open Friday and Saturday nights from 7:00 pm to 8:00 am

(these are overflow spots – no sleeping mats)

Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow Street: Open on Saturday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

(provided power isn’t lost and the library needs to close for safety reasons)

Mansion Church, 96 Center Street: Open Saturday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

