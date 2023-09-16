2 men, dog rescued from capsized sailboat in Kennebec River

Water Rescue SOURCE: Bath Police Department
Water Rescue SOURCE: Bath Police Department(Bath Police Department)
By WMTW
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATH, Maine (WMTW) - Two men and a dog were rescued from a sailboat that capsized in the Kennebec River Friday.

Bath emergency crews responded to a 911 call that one of the men had made around 5:45 p.m.

Security officers from Bath Iron Works took a patrol boat and met Bath police and fire personnel before responding to the capsized boat, where they pulled two local men, ages 76 and 79, from the water, according to police. Crews also pulled a dog out of the water.

No one was injured other than being cold from being in the water, police said. The men were treated and released at the scene.

The cause of the incident was human error and river conditions, according to police, who said alcohol was not involved. The men were not wearing life jackets at the time of the rescue.

“We’d like to thank BIW Security for their fast response and assistance in rescuing these people and the dog,” Bath police Chief Andrew Booth said. “This allowed Sgt. Raedel and Bath Rescue personnel to provide timely emergency response and treatment, preventing further injury or death. We’d like to remind everyone to pay close attention to the river and weather conditions before venturing out and to wear life jackets. These men were lucky to have been able to hold onto the capsized boat until rescue. If the rescue had taken longer, it may have been a different outcome.”

