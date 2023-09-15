UMaine Machias offers services in preparation for Lee

University of Maine at Machias
By Marleigha Clipston
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - The UMaine system is working together to support their students and the community as they prepare for Hurricane Lee’s impacts.

Students at the UMaine Machias campus who are unable to go home or find a place to stay the weekend of Sept. 16 are being welcomed into the Orono dorms with open arms.

The University began busing UMM students to the Orono campus the afternoon of Friday Sept. 15 where they will stay for the weekend.

The UMaine System also has an agreement with MEMA that their facilities can be used as an operating shelter in the event of local evacuations.

University officials have been in touch with the Machias fire chief and the emergency management officer in case any situation arises.

