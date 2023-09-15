Officials share generator safety tips ahead of power outages

Generator warning
Generator warning(WABI)
By Grace Bradley
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Hurricane Lee is possibly bringing some power outages this weekend, leading some people to use generators to power their homes.

To avoid misuse or dangerous situations, be sure to be cognizant of the generator’s surroundings and upkeep.

“The biggest thing with generators is you want to make sure they stay far enough away from the house, so you don’t want to worry about carbon monoxide fumes coming inside the residence or whatever location,” advises EMS Division Chief Jeremy Ogden.

“The other thing to keep in mind is that you don’t want to fuel them inside closed buildings. So always fuel in the outdoors, don’t want to fuel inside the house and make sure they’re properly installed and tested on a regular basis before using them.”

Ogden says it is important to look at your specific brand of generator’s user manual to ensure the practices and upkeep methods are correct.

When experiencing an emergency situation like weather, you do not want to cause another via generator misuse. So, be cautious of how and where you set up, fuel, and install a generator.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday

Latest News

University of Maine at Machias
UMaine Machias offers services in preparation for Lee
Acadia National Park
Acadia National Park says staff, visitor safety primary concern ahead of Lee
Governor Mills says she is confident the state is well prepared for the impending storm
Governor Mills says the state is well prepared for the impending storm
Hurricane Lee
LIST: Emergency shelters opening for Lee