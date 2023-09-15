Officials investigating murder-suicide in Hiram
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HIRAM, Maine (WABI) - State Police are investigating a murder-suicide in Hiram.
According to officials, they were called to a disturbance at a home at the end of Clemons Cove on Wednesday afternoon.
When troopers arrived, they found two people dead outside of the home.
They were identified as 43-year-old Stephanie Ranieri and 48-year-old Chad Adams, both of Hiram.
The medical examiner determined that Ranieri’s death was a homicide and Adams’ death was a suicide.
Ranieri and Adams had previously been in a relationship.
Their cause of death was not released and the incident is still under investigation
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.