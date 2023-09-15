Officials investigating murder-suicide in Hiram

There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIRAM, Maine (WABI) - State Police are investigating a murder-suicide in Hiram.

According to officials, they were called to a disturbance at a home at the end of Clemons Cove on Wednesday afternoon.

When troopers arrived, they found two people dead outside of the home.

They were identified as 43-year-old Stephanie Ranieri and 48-year-old Chad Adams, both of Hiram.

The medical examiner determined that Ranieri’s death was a homicide and Adams’ death was a suicide.

Ranieri and Adams had previously been in a relationship.

Their cause of death was not released and the incident is still under investigation

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday

Latest News

Today will be the calm before the storm as high pressure is center off to our west over the...
“The calm before the storm”, Lee impacts this weekend
Hurricane Lee
How hard will Hurricane Lee hit New England? The cold North Atlantic may decide that
Coastal businesses prep for Hurricane Lee
Coastal businesses prep for Hurricane Lee
A federal grand jury indicted 25-year-old Kyle Hendrickson on one charge of interstate...
Maine man indicted for threatening to ‘shoot up’ Portsmouth school