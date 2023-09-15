Officials investigating murder-suicide in Hiram

HIRAM, Maine (WABI) - State Police are investigating a murder-suicide in Hiram.

According to officials, they were called to a disturbance at a home at the end of Clemons Cove on Wednesday afternoon.

When troopers arrived, they found two people dead outside of the home.

They were identified as 43-year-old Stephanie Ranieri and 48-year-old Chad Adams, both of Hiram.

The medical examiner determined that Ranieri’s death was a homicide and Adams’ death was a suicide.

Ranieri and Adams had previously been in a relationship.

Their cause of death was not released and the incident is still under investigation

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.