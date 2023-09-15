Northern Light Health facilities stock up before storm

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Health facilities provide critical care and services all across Maine.

With Hurricane Lee’s expected arrival on Saturday, it’s imperative to have preparation and a plan for patients, staff, and buildings.

“Northern Light Health has just an amazing group of staff that really work very hard every day to deliver exceptional patient care, but it’s the folks that you don’t often see that really shine when we have major weather events,” says Vice President of Facilities, Sustainability & Supply Chain at Northern Light. “They’ve been very, very busy over the past several days in particular, doing really many of the things that you would do at your house to prepare for a storm, just on a much grander scale.”

The team’s efforts include checking the hospitals’ generators, securing equipment on the roof, and more.

Kathy Knight, Director of Northern Lights’ Center for Emergency Preparedness, says the facilities are ensuring that care or hospital supplies will not be halted by the storm.

“We want to plan for approximately three days. So, we have several plans in place, we have a plan for ordering extra food early, we’ll beef up our supplies a little bit to make sure that we have what we need to continue our operations,” explains Knight. “Plus, if we have a bit of a surge of patients, because there’s always a potential for injuries and in events such as this.”

Knight also advises to look after yourself and your neighbors after the storm.

