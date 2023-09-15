Maine man indicted for threatening to ‘shoot up’ Portsmouth school

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WMTW) - A Maine man is facing federal charges after the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Hampshire says he threatened Portsmouth High School in a video he reportedly posted to Snapchat.

A federal grand jury indicted 25-year-old Kyle Hendrickson on one charge of interstate threatening and one count of possessing a firearm in a school zone.

On April 12, prosecutors say Hendrickson was seen on the Snapchat video in a car outside the city’s public high school, brandishing a handgun. Over the video were the words “imma shoot up the school.” Hendrickson’s presence was corroborated by school surveillance camera footage at the same time as the video.

That same day, investigators later reportedly found an AR-15 rifle, shotgun, camouflage-style body armor, a handgun holster, red-dot sight, and ammunition in Hendrickson’s car. A handgun of the same style seen in the Snapchat was recovered near a hotel Hendrickson stayed at on the day he allegedly made the threats.

If Hendrickson is found guilty, each charge could earn him up to five years in prison with up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

