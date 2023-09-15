Maine corn maze voted best in the country

The Levant corn maze has been voted as the best in the country for the second year in a row.
Treworgy's corn maze
Treworgy's corn maze(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - A Maine corn maze has been voted as the best in the country for the second year in a row.

Treworgy’s in Levant was voted the best maze in the country in the USA Today 10 Best Readers Choice Awards.

The theme for the maze this year was for the 40th anniversary.

The maze is open until Nov. 4.

