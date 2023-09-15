Maine corn maze voted best in the country

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - A Maine corn maze has been voted as the best in the country for the second year in a row.

Treworgy’s in Levant was voted the best maze in the country in the USA Today 10 Best Readers Choice Awards.

The theme for the maze this year was for the 40th anniversary.

The maze is open until Nov. 4.

