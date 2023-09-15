Log A Load golf tournament raises funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Helping Maine kids in need - that’s what loggers, wood-supplying businesses, and other industry supports were doing in Lincoln Friday.

160 people played in the 27th Annual Northern Maine Log A Load for Maine Kids Golf Tournament at JATO Highlands Golf Course.

The event, sponsored by The Professional Logging Contractors (PLC) of Maine, was sold out once again.

This was their second golf tournament they’ve hosted this year.

The first one took place in southern Maine and raised more than $47,000.

The goal of Friday’s tournament was to raise more than $72,000.

All funds help Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in our state.

“Maine’s logging and trucking industry and its supporters is nothing short of incredible when it comes to helping the community and giving back,” said Kelly Pearson of Children’s Miracle Network Hospital. “It means so much to us. It can be the toughest year for the industry, and they still come out to support the kids, and that just speaks volumes to who these people are. They have the kindest hearts, and it means so much to us. We are so grateful!”

“There are small children, older children, and they have a place to go and their families have a place to go. At the end of the day, we can set aside what we do for work, and we can set aside competition. That’s what gets us through our days, but at the end of the day, it’s your family that matters, and that’s your legacy, and I think that’s why this tournament is just so important,” explained Dana Doran, Executive Director of PLC.

The PLC’s Log A Load efforts have raised more than $2.075 million since 1995

You can learn more by visiting www.loadaload.org.

The PLC partners with both the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital (BBCH) and Northern Light Health Foundation for its annual Log A Load fund drive. BBCH in Portland and Northern Light in Bangor are both CMN Hospitals.

