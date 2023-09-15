LIST: Emergency shelters opening for Lee

AUGUSTA/BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - What is currently Hurricane Lee will be moving through Maine likely resulting in strong winds and heavy rain.

The City of Bangor is taking all the steps to ensure the safety of residents.

Efforts are being made to ensure all have an option to get out of the elements. Facilities providing additional shelter and services during the storm include:

Brick Church, 126 Union Street: Open through Sunday at 11:00 am ( accepting donations of snacks, eggs, sausage, coffee, sugar, creamer, and milk )

Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, 263 Main Street: Warming Center open Saturday at 6:00 pm through Sunday at 5:30 am

Hope House, 179 Corporate Drive: Open Friday and Saturday nights from 7:00 pm to 8:00 am ( these are overflow spots – no sleeping mats )

Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow Street: Open on Saturday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm ( provided power isn’t lost and the library needs to close for safety reasons )

Mansion Church, 96 Center Street: Open Saturday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

The City of Augusta will open a storm shelter on Saturday, September 16 from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Augusta Civic Center at 76 Community Drive. The entrance for the Storm Shelter will be at the South Entrance (Far left of the building) where signs and/or staff will direct you in.

Food and water will be available.

The times of the shelter may change with weather and usage.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.