Lee Impacts Late Friday Night Through Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY remains in effect for Saturday.

Expect impacts from Lee for Inland & Coastal communities. (wabi)

Lee is currently moving north at around 18 mph as a Cat. 1 Hurricane with sustained windspeeds of 80 mph. Lee will continue to weaken into a Post Tropical Cyclone as it moves into the cooler waters of the Gulf of Maine. The center of the storm still looks like it tracks just to the east of Maine. The center of Lee will move through the Bay of Fundy and will make landfall in either New Brunswick or western tip of Nova Scotia. But do not let the track of the center of the storm bring your guard down; significant impacts will still be felt far outside of the center of circulation.

Lee will begin to impact the region starting late tonight into early Saturday morning. Winds begin to increase tonight, and showers associated with the outer rain bands will begin to push on shore just after midnight. The rain will spread inland from southeast to northwest throughout Saturday. Expect periods of moderate to heavy rainfall. With all the rain we have seen recently, our soil is very saturated. So, any additional rainfall will lead to localized areas of flooding. Rainfall totals have been increased due to Lee slowing down once it makes landfall. Totals Downeast will range from 3-5″+ with these numbers falling off as you go northwest away from the center of Lee, but still expecting 1-3″ of rain in Bangor through Millinocket and up to northeastern Maine. Up to an inch can be expected across western and northwestern Maine where they may only see a few bands of showers rotating through. The rain is expected to end from southwest to northeast as Lee tracks through the Bay of Fundy into New Brunswick Saturday evening.

Greatest rainfall amounts will be over Downeast Maine. (wabi)

Winds will start to pick up late tonight with gusts up to 30 mph along the coast. Winds really begin to ramp up early Saturday morning and will be at their strongest late morning Saturday through the afternoon. The strongest winds will be along the coast and especially Coastal Downeast. These locations will have northeast winds sustained close to 30-40 mph with gusts that could top out near 65 mph. As you go inland, farther away from the center of Lee, winds will be lighter. Inland communities should be prepared for sustained winds from 15-30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The mountains will have even lighter winds with gusts that will be less than 40 mph. If Lee ends up wobbling closer to Maine, this will result in stronger winds for everyone. These strong winds will lead to the potential for power outages & downed trees.

Strongest northeast winds will be across Coastal Downeast. (wabi)

Maritime impacts will be one of our biggest concerns for the coastline. Seas of 10-20 feet will be likely and will lead to minor to moderate coastal flooding and erosion. Another concern is storm surge of 1-3′ which will lead to more coastal flooding. Times to be concerned will be during high tides Friday night & Saturday.

Impacts will come to an end late Saturday night & into early Sunday morning as Lee moves into New Brunswick and continues to weaken. Some wind & light rain will be possible over northern Maine into Sunday morning.

Clouds will decrease Sunday afternoon and the sun returns to the region. A weak frontal system looks to move through Monday afternoon and evening, bringing a round of light scattered showers. Behind that frontal system, high pressure builds in for the rest of next week.

TONIGHT: Clouds continue to increase. Lows in the 50s. Rain & wind will arrive after midnight.

SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT due to impacts from Lee. Potential heavy rainfall & strong winds. Highs in the 50s & 60s.

SUNDAY: Showers ending early and winds tapering off. Some sunshine possible by the afternoon with highs in the 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with afternoon/evening showers. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

TUESDAY: Increasing sunshine with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.