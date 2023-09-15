History of Hurricanes in Maine

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A hurricane baring down on the state of Maine is rare, but not without precedent.

In 1954, Maine was hit hard over a two week period by Hurricanes Carol and Edna.

Eleven people died.

Video shows the impact of the storm that caused $17 million in damage. Allowing for inflation, that would be $187 million today.

According to the Maine Emergency Management Agency, Hurricane Carol affected six counties in the southern and coastal areas with power outages and downed trees. Hurricane Edna produced statewide flooding, power outages, and a presidential disaster declaration.

In 1969, Hurricane Gerda made landfall in Eastport as a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of nearly 80 mph.

Hurricane Gloria made its way up the Eastern seaboard hitting Maine in September of 1985.

MEMA says it impacted six counties in the southern and central part of the state.

There were multiple injuries, downed trees, and power failures for 14 days that left - at its peak - a quarter million people in the dark.

1991 brought Hurricane Bob.

TV5′s team coverage prepared Mainers for what was to come.

In the end three people died.

Bob hit six counties, caused thousands of power outages, more than $5 million in damages, and in the end, a presidential disaster declaration.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash
Toddy Pond, Orland
Police confirm identity of man who drowned in Orland Thursday

Latest News

(FILE)
Maine’s minimum wage is going up
Today will be the calm before the storm as high pressure is center off to our west over the...
“The calm before the storm”, Lee impacts this weekend
There’s no word on the nature of the threat.
Officials investigating murder-suicide in Hiram
Hurricane Lee
How hard will Hurricane Lee hit New England? The cold North Atlantic may decide that