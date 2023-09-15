History of Hurricanes in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A hurricane baring down on the state of Maine is rare, but not without precedent.

In 1954, Maine was hit hard over a two week period by Hurricanes Carol and Edna.

Eleven people died.

Video shows the impact of the storm that caused $17 million in damage. Allowing for inflation, that would be $187 million today.

According to the Maine Emergency Management Agency, Hurricane Carol affected six counties in the southern and coastal areas with power outages and downed trees. Hurricane Edna produced statewide flooding, power outages, and a presidential disaster declaration.

In 1969, Hurricane Gerda made landfall in Eastport as a Category 1 hurricane with sustained winds of nearly 80 mph.

Hurricane Gloria made its way up the Eastern seaboard hitting Maine in September of 1985.

MEMA says it impacted six counties in the southern and central part of the state.

There were multiple injuries, downed trees, and power failures for 14 days that left - at its peak - a quarter million people in the dark.

1991 brought Hurricane Bob.

TV5′s team coverage prepared Mainers for what was to come.

In the end three people died.

Bob hit six counties, caused thousands of power outages, more than $5 million in damages, and in the end, a presidential disaster declaration.

