Dover-Foxcroft community celebrating memory of retired fire captain

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The town of Dover-Foxcroft will be celebrating a beloved member of the community this weekend.

Retired fire captain, 80-year-old Ralph “Edward” Lewis, passed away unexpectedly last month.

On Saturday, the fire department will be doing a last call for Lewis at 9 a.m., then be part of a procession to the cemetery where Lewis is being buried

Lewis retired earlier this year after being with the fire department for over 50 years.

Lewis also worked at the local grocery store and was involved in many organizations and events in the town.

