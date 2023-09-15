Camden Officials say they are prepared for Hurricane Lee

CAMDEN, Maine (WABI) - The town of Camden is getting ready to weather yet another storm as Hurricane Lee gets closer to Maine. It is still unclear the extent of the damage it could cause but town officials say they are getting ready just in case.

“We’ve got 465 moorings. We have 90 inner harbor floats,” Steve Pixley, the town’s harbor master said.

Pixley says they have been keeping a close eye on the storm.

“So yesterday, it was a scale of hurricane that merited, if you can get your boat out, if you got your own trailer, get it out,” Pixley said.

He says the town has weathered several storms in the past, but every storm is still a concern.

“Boat owners that are kind of new are having that, “what do I do, what is the best thing, where should I be? Should I be concerned?” is the big question. Yeah, if it is a hurricane coming, you should be concerned,” Pixley said.

Pixley says they are taking all precautions necessary.

“Everyone came together. We are moving boats, we are getting rid of boats, we are hauling boats out if you can haul boats out,” Pixley said.

Back at the town office, Town Manager Audra Caler says they are keeping residents updated through various communications channels including social media, text alerts, and their website.

“One of the things we are going to be communicating to everybody is that if we are experiencing sustained winds, of more than 50 miles per hour, we won’t have town crews out doing work around the storm,” Caler said.

With that, she’s asking people to stay clear of the roadways until the storm passes.

“CMP, they also don’t respond in the middle of the storm. They are prepared, and they are sending messages and communications to everyone that they expect there to be outages of course because of high winds,” Caler said.

In the meantime, Pixley says they are checking moorings and have a team ready for the unexpected.

“We have an experienced police chief, we have an experienced fire chief, we’ve got an experienced Harbormaster, we got a lot of good people in the town. And so, we know how to communicate. We know how to make sure we’re not, you know, no one’s stepping on each other’s toes. We’re on the same page. And that’s how we try to get the people, all the boaters, to kind of, the chapter T boats, the fishermen, Even visitors are like well, what do we do?” Pixley said.

