“The calm before the storm”, Lee impacts this weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today will be the calm before the storm as high pressure is center off to our west over the Great Lakes. Expect a dry and cool day with highs reaching mostly the upper 60′s, some spots touching 70. Clouds will increase through the day from the south as Lee journeys northward into New England coastal waters. Winds will be out of the NW at around 5-15 mph, becoming NE with gust as high as 30 mph along the coast by tonight.

Lee is currently moving north as a Cat. 1 Hurricane with sustained windspeeds of 85 mph, and is moving northward at around 16 mph. Lee will continue to weaken into a Post Tropical Cyclone as it moves into the cooler waters of the Gulf of Maine. Latest trends have been shifting the track of Lee ever so slightly to the east, which has been working in our favor. Now it look like the center of Lee will move through the Bay of Fundy and will make landfall in either New Brunswick or western tip of Nova Scotia. But don’t let the track of the center of the storm bring your guard down; significant impacts will still be felt, far and wide, outside of the center of circulation.

Lee will begin to impact the region starting late tonight into early Saturday morning. Winds begin to increase tonight and showers associated with the outer rain bands will begin to push on shore just after midnight. The rain will spread inland form southeast to northwest throughout the day Saturday. Expect with periods of moderate to heavy rainfall. With all the rain we’ve seen recently, our soil is very saturated. So any additional rainfall will likely lead to localized areas of flooding. Totals Downeast will range from 2-4″ with these numbers falling off as you go northwest away from the center of Lee, but still expecting 1-2″ of rain in Bangor through Millinocket and up to northeastern Maine. Less than an inch can be expected across western and northwestern Maine where they could only see a few bands of showers rotating through. The rain is expected to end from southwest to northeast as Lee tracks through the Bay of Fundy into New Brunswick Saturday evening.

Winds will start to pick up Late Friday night with gusts up to 30 mph along the coast but really begin to ramp up early Saturday morning and will be at their strongest late morning Saturday through the afternoon. The strongest winds will be along the coast and especially Coastal Downeast. These locations will have northeast winds sustained close to 30-40 mph with gusts that could top out near 65 mph. As you go inland, farther away from the center of Lee, winds will be lighter. Inland communities should be prepared for sustained winds from 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The mountains will have even lighter winds with gusts that will be less than 40 mph. If Lee ends up wobbling closer to Maine, this would result in stronger winds for everyone. These strong winds will lead to the potential for power outages & downed trees.

Maritime impacts will be one of our biggest concerns for the coastline. Seas of 10-20 feet will be likely and will lead to minor to moderate coastal flooding and erosion. Another concern is storm surge of 1-3′ which will lead to more coastal flooding. Times to be concerned will be during high tides Friday night & Saturday.

Impacts will come to an end late Saturday night & into early Sunday morning as Lee moves into New Brunswick and continues to weaken. Some wind & light rain will be possible over northern Maine into Sunday morning.

TODAY: Increasing clouds, highs reach mostly the upper 60′s some spots touching 70. NW winds 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, outer rain bands begin to move on shore just after midnight. Lows drop into the 50′s. N winds 5-15 mph gusts up to 30 possible.

SATURDAY: Heavy rain and high winds, NE gusts up to 65 mph along the coast and up to 50 mph inland. Highs in the lower 60′s.

SUNDAY: A few early AM showers, WNW wind 15-20 mph, decreasing clouds. Highs reach the 70′s.

MONDAY: Scattered afternoon showers, highs reach the upper 60′s lower 40′s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, highs reach the 60′s and lower 70′s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny highs in the 60′s and 70′s.

