Augusta Civic Center will serve as a storm shelter during the Hurricane

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As we get closer to Hurricane Lee’s expected landfall, state officials say this is the time to be prepared if you are not already.

This includes filling up your gas tank and having enough food and medication to last for up to three days.

Kennebec County EMA director Sean Goodwin says it’s imperative to follow the guidelines of your local authority, even if you are not immediately affected by the storm.

He says if you need a place to stay to weather the storm, the Augusta Civic Center is one of the shelters that will be open to the public.

“Have a plan, have a plan where you can go if something does happen here in our local area. This Civic Center will be open during the day, in the early evening tomorrow just in case. The local people, we’re ready. We do know from working with the municipalities, that they have a lot of local shelters. If they need help with those shelters, we can get in touch with the Red Cross to open our major shelter. And again, check with your neighbors see if they need a hand,” Goodwin said.

The Civic Center will open as a storm shelter on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mainers can dial 211 M A I N E for more information.

