Saco residents concerned Hurricane Lee could cause more erosion at Camp Ellis

SACO, Maine (WMTW) - Residents in the storm-vulnerable community of Camp Ellis were taking steps to prepare for the potential impacts of Hurricane Lee on Wednesday.

Some homeowners were seen boarding windows and doors.

While residents brace for potential damage, their desire to see work begin on a $45 million plan to resolve erosion problems is intensifying.

“You get to the point where you question how much more it can take, but we build it back up each time that we’ve had to and try to do something different to make it a little bit more resilient,” said David Plavin, vice president of Save Our Shores Saco Bay.

Plavin lives feet from the ocean and is concerned about erosion being accelerated by storms.

Late last year, Congress approved the plan, as part of the National Defense Authorization Act, for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to build a 750-foot spur jetty and replenish 365,000 cubic yards of beachfront.

Although the plan was approved, Congress had not appropriated funding for work to begin.

Rick Millard, chair of Saco’s Shoreline Commission, also wants work to begin.

“There’s going to be splashover. There’s going to be damage to the most vulnerable properties,” Millard said, predicting weekend storm conditions.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not respond Wednesday to a request for comment.

