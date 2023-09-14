Red Sox part ways with chief baseball officer

BOSTON (WABI) - The Boston Red Sox announced on Thursday that they are parting ways with Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom.

Bloom has been in the position since October 2019, according to a statement released by the team.

In addition, the team says General Manager Brian O’Halloran has been offered a new senior leadership position within the baseball operations department.

They say in the interim, day-to-day operations will be handled by O’Halloran, and Assistant General Managers Eddie Romero, Raquel Ferreira, and Michael Groopman.

The team says the will immediately start searching for new baseball operations leadership.

The next game for the Red Sox is Thursday afternoon.

