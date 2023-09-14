Railcar carrying toxic chemicals explodes in Nebraska; evacuation order lifted

A train car burns, releasing toxic material into the air and forcing evacuations on the West side of North Platte Thursday.
By NBC Nebraska News 2 and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP/Gray News) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a railcar fire at Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard in North Platte, Nebraska.

According to Union Pacific Railroad (UP), an explosion occurred around noon Thursday inside a container, resulting in several railcars catching on fire.

UP said there was no derailment and the car had been stationary in the yard for a few hours.

UP said a container that caught fire contained a hazardous chemical called perchloric acid.

Potentially toxic smoke billows from a railcar on fire in North Platte.

The North Platte Fire Department evacuated people near the explosion due to toxic smoke. The evacuation order was lifted around 5:20 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KNOP via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash

Latest News

Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during...
Kim Jong Un arrives in Russian city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur for expected visit to fighter jet plant
FILE - United Auto Workers members march while holding signs at a union rally held near a...
Detroit automakers and auto workers remain far from a deal as end-of-day strike deadline approaches
Ukraine's Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, left, and Ukraine's Foreign...
Zelenskyy is expected to visit Capitol Hill as Congress is debating $21 billion in aid for Ukraine
Frenchman Bay Conservancy Announced a $10M Campaign
Frenchman Bay Conservancy announced a $10 million campaign