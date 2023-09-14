One More Quiet Day Until Lee Arrives

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The cold front that brought some Downeast communities’ clouds and showers this morning has now moved offshore and skies will continue to clear this evening. Expect mostly clear skies with areas of patchy fog and lows that will drop into the 40s and low 50s.

High pressure will slide into the region Friday bringing us one last quiet day before we start seeing impacts from Hurricane Lee. There will be sunshine to start the day off, but high clouds associated with the outer bands of Lee will move onshore and will spread inland throughout the day. These clouds will continue to thicken as Lee moves closer. Highs will be in the 60s and low 70s.

A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY remains in effect for Saturday due to the impacts of Lee.

Lee is currently moving north as a Cat. 1 hurricane and is expected to weaken into a Tropical Storm as it moves into the Gulf of Maine. Latest trends have been shifting the track of Lee farther east which has been working in our favor and for right now it does look like the center of Lee will move through the Bay of Fundy and will make landfall in New Brunswick.

What to expect from Lee. (wabi)

We will begin to see impacts from Lee starting late Friday night into early Saturday morning as winds begin to increase and showers will arrive along the coast. The rain will spread inland throughout Saturday with periods of moderate to heavy rainfall expected. Our already saturated soil could lead to localized areas of flooding with the greatest threat over Downeast Maine where the greatest rainfall totals are expected. Totals Downeast will range from 2-4″ with these numbers falling off as you go northwest away from the center of Lee. The Greater Bangor region should expect 1-2″ and there could even be some spots along the Canadian and New Hampshire border that only see a few light showers. The rain is expected to end from southwest to northeast as Lee moves into New Brunswick.

Expected rainfall from Lee. (wabi)

Winds will start to pick up early Saturday morning and will be at their strongest late morning Saturday through the afternoon. The strongest winds will be along the coast and especially Coastal Downeast. These locations will have northeast winds sustained close to 30-40 mph with gusts that could top out near 70 mph. As you go inland, farther away from Lee, winds will be lighter. Inland communities should be prepared for sustained winds from 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The mountains will have even lighter winds with gusts that will be less than 40 mph. Now if Lee does track slightly closer to Maine, this would result in stronger winds for everyone. These strong winds will lead to the potential for power outages & downed trees.

Expected wind gusts associated with Lee on Saturday. (wabi)

Maritime impacts will be one of our biggest concerns for our friends living along the coast. Seas of 10-20 feet will be likely and will lead to minor coastal flooding and erosion. Another concern is storm surge of 1-3′ which will lead to more coastal flooding. Times to be concerned will be during high tides Saturday.

Impacts will come to an end late Saturday night & into early Sunday morning as Lee moves into New Brunswick and continues to weaken. Some wind & light rain will be possible over northern Maine into Sunday morning.

Once Lee moves out Sunday, the rest of the day will have decreasing clouds with highs in the 60s & low 70s.

Overall quiet weather next week. A few showers will be Monday afternoon/evening and will be followed by an area of high pressure bringing sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

TONIGHT: Skies will continue to clear with areas of patchy fog. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the mid 50s. NW wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies in the morning. High clouds from Lee will spread across the region. Highs in the 60s and low 70s. NNE wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: FIRST ALERT due to impacts from Lee. Potential heavy rainfall & strong winds. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY: Showers ending early and winds tapering off. Some sunshine possible by the afternoon with highs in the 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with afternoon/evening showers. Highs in the 60s and low 70s.

TUESDAY: Increasing sunshine with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

