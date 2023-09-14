Mainer speaks about essentiality of truck drivers on Capitol Hill

(WABI) - This week is National Truck Driver appreciation week and one Mainer went to Capitol Hill to speak about the importance of the industry.

Ron Round of Enfield is a professional truck driver and has been in the business for 34 years.

He drives for Pottle’s Transportation and he spoke with Senators Angus King and Susan Collins about the skills and responsibilities of truck driving.

Round said if you’ve bought it, a truck brought it.

That’s why he wants the nation to acknowledge the essentiality of the profession.

“The biggest struggle we have is getting newer and younger drivers into the industry,” said Round.

“One of the programs we’re pushing now is to have 19 and 20-year-olds take part in interstate commerce and that’ll help some but the issue has always been there, it just wasn’t widely known to the general public until covid hit. Then covid hit and everything screeched to a halt, except the trucks. We kept running and the store shelves were stocked because we were still out there.”

Round serves as the Captain of America’s road team as well which is an elite group of professional truck drivers with superior safety records.

He’s been recognized both in the state and nationally for his safety efforts on the road.

He’s proud to educate others in the industry.

