Maine man accused of killing his brother shot dead by state trooper, officials say

By WMTW
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RANGELEY PLANTATION, Maine (WABI) - The man accused of killing his brother in Rumford is dead after being shot by police on Wednesday.

A warrant for Shay McKenna was issued earlier this week after he failed to show up for court.

On Wednesday, McKenna was spotted carrying a gun, which he was not supposed to have.

Their investigation brough them to a place in Rangely Plantation where McKenna was staying.

McKenna was hiding inside a van when the Maine State Police Crisis Negotiation Team arrived to inform him of his arrest.

Authorities say McKenna got out of the van with a ballistic vest and a rifle and got into a confrontation with Maine State Trooper Jeffrey Parks.

The trooper shot McKenna, who died at the scene.

As per standard procedure, Parks is on administrative leave.

McKenna was accused of killing 23-year-old Drew McKenna, who was shot at a home on Route 2 in Rumford in December.

This story is developing. WMTW will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

