Maine apple orchard asks you to pick early to save apples from before the storm

MONROE, Maine (WABI) - ”Apples are resilient. They survive stuff like that, but if you break them off at the ground, they don’t.,” said Hooper’s Orchard Owner, Benjamin Hooper.

Local apple orchards are concerned about the potential effects of Hurricane Lee.

The weather this year has already taken many growers by surprise with frosts and heavy rain.

“So, our fruit set was good, but what happened was rain, sun, rain, rain, rain, sun, created large fruit. So, my trees are a little bit overloaded.”

The impending storm could knock apples off the trees, ruining them.

Although Maine Apple Sunday is this Sunday, folks at Hooper’s in Monroe are encouraging folks to come pick sooner, and some varieties are discounted.

“So normally, I don’t open up this orchard for another week, but we’re going to open it up early to try to get some fruit off and unload the trees to probably prevent some damage. "

They will also have picked apples in their store, ready for you to pick up.

Hooper’s is asking for your help to rescue these apples from the storm, and help them have plenty of good ones for the upcoming fall festivities.

You can come get your apples, squash, and a slushy for the ride home.

“Pick...pick, pick, pick, pick, pick. Please help me. You know, we really enjoy when people come here and the families have a good time. So, we try to offer activities for kids and get a playground, the corn maze, the apple picking, meet a lot of nice people from all over the world. And just looking forward to seeing everybody this year and we really enjoy it.”

For more information about Hooper’s Orchard, you can check out their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Hoopersorchard/

