Governor Mills declares a State of Emergency

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - As Hurricane Lee heads for Maine, Governor Mills has declared a State of Emergency.

As the state prepares, Mills has also requested President Biden issue a preemptive Presidential Emergency Disaster Declaration for Maine.

With the proclamation, the Maine Emergency Management Agency will be able to activate and deploy resources necessary to respond to the storm.

A Presidential Emergency Disaster Declaration lets Maine access federal resources and personnel to aid preemptively.

