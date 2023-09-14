Governor Mills declares a State of Emergency

Maine (WABI) - As Hurricane Lee heads for Maine, Governor Mills has declared a State of Emergency.

As the state prepares, Mills has also requested President Biden issue a preemptive Presidential Emergency Disaster Declaration for Maine.

With the proclamation, the Maine Emergency Management Agency will be able to activate and deploy resources necessary to respond to the storm.

A Presidential Emergency Disaster Declaration lets Maine access federal resources and personnel to aid preemptively.

