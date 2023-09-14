Frenchman Bay Conservancy announced a $10 million campaign

Frenchman Bay Conservancy Announced a $10M Campaign
Frenchman Bay Conservancy Announced a $10M Campaign(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Frenchman Bay Conservancy announced a $10 million campaign to protect the land, sea and everything in between in Downeast Maine.

They have already raised $8.2 million and have planned multiple projects.

The three year campaign will raise funds to protect ten thousand new acres of valuable land.

They say the campaign is about more than just land conservation.

FBC also plans to increase nature based education starting with the Whitney forest located behind Ellsworth High School

“Well, we think there are so many benefits to outdoor education, one being helping our youth in our area to better connect to the place that they live in. We know that Downeast Maine is such a special place, and those of us at FBC we feel lucky to live here and be part of the community. And we want to share that with the next generation” says the director of development at FBC Thomasina Dibiase.

“All of the students who attend Ellsworth High School, from over a dozen towns in the surrounding communities will all have the benefit of getting outdoors right from their school” Aaron Dority executive director of FBC told us.

To find out how you can contribute and learn more visit the FBC website

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash

Latest News

Quiet day Friday before Lee brings us impacts Friday night lasting through Saturday evening.
Lee Impacts
Zachary Boggs
Carmel man accused of striking another multiple times with handgun
Forest Ridge Campground in Ellsworth puts up a sign for Jim Cantore ahead of Hurricane Lee
Ellsworth campground makes sign for meteorologist ahead of Hurricane Lee
FILE: Acadia National Park
Acadia National Park prepares as Hurricane Lee approaches