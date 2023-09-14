BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Frenchman Bay Conservancy announced a $10 million campaign to protect the land, sea and everything in between in Downeast Maine.

They have already raised $8.2 million and have planned multiple projects.

The three year campaign will raise funds to protect ten thousand new acres of valuable land.

They say the campaign is about more than just land conservation.

FBC also plans to increase nature based education starting with the Whitney forest located behind Ellsworth High School

“Well, we think there are so many benefits to outdoor education, one being helping our youth in our area to better connect to the place that they live in. We know that Downeast Maine is such a special place, and those of us at FBC we feel lucky to live here and be part of the community. And we want to share that with the next generation” says the director of development at FBC Thomasina Dibiase.

“All of the students who attend Ellsworth High School, from over a dozen towns in the surrounding communities will all have the benefit of getting outdoors right from their school” Aaron Dority executive director of FBC told us.

