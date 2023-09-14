Dump truck crashes in to home in Etna

ETNA, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Etna after learning a dump truck crashed into it.

They say earlier Thursday afternoon a dump truck tried to avoid a car backing out of a driveway but ended up hitting a mobile home.

It happened on Stagecoach Road.

The truck hit the side of the mobile home which caused significant damage and impact on a gas tank.

Police are worried about the gas leaking into a well which is why Red Cross has been called to help with placement for the family.

One person was in the home when the crash occurred but luckily there were no injuries.

