Carmel man accused of striking another multiple times with handgun

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an assault in Carmel on Monday.

Around 1 a.m., police went to the Irish Road in Carmel to discover a man who sustained injuries to his face and head which were serious but non-life threatening.

After searching in Carmel, Exeter, and Bangor, police arrested Zachary Boggs, 24, for striking a man multiple times with a handgun.

Boggs faces an elevated aggravated assault charge and six counts of violation of conditional release.

The victim was transported to a hospital and Boggs was transported to Penobscot County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.