Carmel man accused of striking another multiple times with handgun

Zachary Boggs
Zachary Boggs(Penobscot County Sheriffs Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an assault in Carmel on Monday.

Around 1 a.m., police went to the Irish Road in Carmel to discover a man who sustained injuries to his face and head which were serious but non-life threatening.

After searching in Carmel, Exeter, and Bangor, police arrested Zachary Boggs, 24, for striking a man multiple times with a handgun.

Boggs faces an elevated aggravated assault charge and six counts of violation of conditional release.

The victim was transported to a hospital and Boggs was transported to Penobscot County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Poll question
Poll questions and results
Hurricane Lee
Stay up to date on Hurricane Lee, latest track and potential impacts
Lobsterman finds body in water near Addison
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officials release identity of man found dead in Bucksport
St. Albans teen killed, three others hurt in crash

Latest News

Quiet day Friday before Lee brings us impacts Friday night lasting through Saturday evening.
Lee Impacts
Forest Ridge Campground in Ellsworth puts up a sign for Jim Cantore ahead of Hurricane Lee
Ellsworth campground makes sign for meteorologist ahead of Hurricane Lee
FILE: Acadia National Park
Acadia National Park prepares as Hurricane Lee approaches
Maine Apple Orchard asks you to pick early to save apples from before the storm
Maine apple orchard asks you to pick early to save apples from before the storm