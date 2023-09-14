Brightening Skies & Less Humid Today, Hurricane Lee On The Way

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will move to our east this morning. Lingering showers... mainly over eastern parts of the state... associated with the front will wind down by mid-late morning as the cold front clears the state. Skies will brighten from west to east as we head through the day. Winds will shift out of the northwest behind the departing cold front, ushering less humid air into the region today too. Temperatures in the mid-60s to low 70s this afternoon. We’ll see partly cloudy skies tonight and a much cooler, more comfortable night with lows dropping to the upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday looks like a good day as high pressure builds into the area. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, comfortable humidity and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Of course all eyes are focused on Hurricane Lee and its potential impacts here in Maine. There’s still some uncertainty with regard to the exact track of the storm but the latest data has shifted the track of the storm back eastward again taking it closer to the western end of Nova Scotia later Saturday and Saturday night. This will still focus the strongest wind and heaviest rain over central and eastern parts of the state. Areas south of Greenville and Millnocket can expect to see wind gusts of 45-55 MPH with higher gusts up to 60-65 MPH possible closer to... and along... the coast. Rainfall totals of 1″-4″ are expected from Friday night through Sunday morning for most locales with the highest amounts from Bangor eastward through Hancock and Washington Counties. Locally higher amounts are possible Downeast.

With that being said... the rainfall that we’ve received over the past few days combined with additional rainfall today and tonight will lead to saturated ground as Lee approaches. With an additional 1″-4″+ of rain possible this weekend... flooding could be an issue in spots especially with some of our smaller streams, low lying and poor drainage areas. Also with a saturated ground and plenty of leaves on the trees, northerly winds gusting to 55 MPH or possibly higher will lead to a higher potential for tree damage, power outages, etc.

The other part of this is the likelihood of high surf and rip currents especially later Friday through Saturday night. Seas will be gradually building over the next few days as Lee approaches. Highest waves look to come late Friday night through Saturday night and could result in coastal splashover/flooding issues and beach erosion.

It’s still a few days away but now it is the time to start taking precautions and preparing for some stormy weather this weekend. We will keep a close eye on it and update you as we continue to fine tune the details.

Today: Morning showers especially eastern areas then brightening skies from west to east later this morning through the afternoon. Becoming less humid. Highs between 64°-74°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows between 46°-53°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Comfy! Highs in the 60s to around 70°.

Saturday: FIRST ALERT. Rain likely, heavy at times. Gusty northerly winds up to 35-45 MPH across the north and 45-55+ MPH elsewhere. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Sunday: FIRST ALERT. Lingering rain and breezy conditions tapering off during the morning followed by brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs 60s to low 70s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

