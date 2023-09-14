Author Robin Wood discusses biography memoir hybrid “The Field House”
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Robin Wood is the author of “The Field House: A Writer’s Life Lost and Found on an Island in Maine.”
It’s a biography memoir hybrid that recounts the life of Rachel Field, a renowned author, poet, and playwright from the 1920s to the 1940s.
The book has earned two awards best nonfiction and the John N. Cole Award for Maine-based nonfiction.
For more information about Wood and her book, click here.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.