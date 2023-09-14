Acadia National Park prepares as Hurricane Lee approaches

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - As Hurricane Lee approaches, the National Park Service is already announcing closures in Acadia National Park.

Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Park Loop Road from the Sand Beach Entrance Station to the end of the one-way section at Stanley Brook Road, and the one-way section of the Schoodic Loop Road starting at Frazer Point, will be closed to traffic until further notice.

All park campgrounds will close at 10 a.m. Friday until further notice.

Due to the closures, there will also be changes to the Island Explorer bus service. There will be no service starting on Friday until further notice on the Blackwoods (#10), Tremont (#11), and Schoodic (#8) routes. There will be no service starting at 5 pm on Friday until further notice on the Sand Beach (#3) and Loop Road (#4) routes. During this time, the Southwest Harbor (#7) route will terminate and turn around at Manset. For more information, click here.

There will be no service starting Friday until further notice.

The Park Service says they will reopen everything as soon as conditions allow.

For more information on the closures, click here.

