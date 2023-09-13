Two people injured after three car crash in Hermon

(Source: MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a three car crash in Hermon.

It happened on Route 2 near Spruce Street and Hillcrest Drive around seven Wednesday morning.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle pulled out of a driveway into the path of an oncoming car.

They say this caused one of the cars to hit a utility pole which came down on top of one of the cars.

Authorities say the driver of a third car attempted to avoid the crash, went off the road, and rolled over.

The Sheriff’s Office says drivers from two of the vehicles were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The third driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

