Periods of rain overnight; watching Lee for the weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There will be periods of rain overnight as a cold front moves from west to east across the state. A few showers will linger in eastern Maine Thursday morning, mostly before sunrise, and then skies will become mostly sunny by the afternoon as an area of high pressure moves in. You will also notice a decrease in humidity after the cold front moves through, too. The high pressure system will keep conditions relatively calm into Friday.

Hurricane Lee is forecast to move into the waters off New England as a category 1 hurricane and then weaken below hurricane status as it moves onshore, likely in Washington County or just east. Still, heavy rain and damaging winds gusts are expected starting late Friday night/ early Saturday morning. Flooding is possible as well as power outages. Coastal areas will be also be dealing with rip currents, high surf and erosion. Downeast communities will see the greatest impacts as those areas will be closest to the center of the storm. The heaviest rain and strongest wind gusts will likely arrive Saturday afternoon and evening. Conditions will slowly improve through the day Sunday as Lee moves away.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with periods of rain. Lows 59-63°. South wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers east in the early morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Less humid. highs 68-75°. West wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Lee impacts. Cloudy with heavy rain damaging wind gusts. Highs in the 60s. North wind - inland 25-30 mph, gusts 40-50 mph; coast - 35-45 mph with gusts to 75 mph.

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.