Old Town businesses receive their paddles
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The paddles are back!

The City of Old Town and Downtown Old Town presented their “Paddles” to the City to three new businesses today.

After the presenting of the paddles was paused during pandemic, Old Town Development, LLC happily brought the tradition back.

Recipients included MeMe G’s, Kosta’s Old Town, and Pepper’s Landing.

Folks from the city say this presentation shows businesses like these how they can help move Old Town forward.

City of Old Town Director of Economic & Community Development, EJ Roach said, “The paddle provides people that opportunity to keep rowing, keep moving forward, keep paddling. Keep opening their doors day in and day out. And it’s that iconic symbol that when you think of Old Town, you think canoe, and you have a paddle, and you put those two together and add some great businesses and some great community support. You can get a lot done.”

Roach added Kosta’s and Pepper’s Landing are not necessarily “new” businesses, but the city is catching up with paddle presentations from the pandemic break.

