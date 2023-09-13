Maine-Rhode Island football game moved up due to Hurricane Lee

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Black Bears will be under Friday Night Lights due to Hurricane Lee.

The new kickoff is Friday at 6:30 p.m. (WABI)

The originally-scheduled Saturday afternoon kickoff against Rhode Island will now be on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

All Saturday tickets will be honored on Friday night, with exchanges offered for future games.

There will be no tailgating due to UMaine parking regulations.

